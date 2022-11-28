Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of ACCO Brands worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 820,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCO Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $518.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

