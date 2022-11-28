Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,303 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Foundation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

