Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in United States Steel by 14.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,957,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of X opened at $25.85 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.