Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,297 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ryerson worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ryerson by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $2,164,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Shares of RYI opened at $29.52 on Monday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.46%.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

