Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of Puma Biotechnology worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,424,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 306,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,539 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Puma Biotechnology

PBYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

