Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 14,300 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Theravance Biopharma worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 751,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 632,582 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Shares of TBPH opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

