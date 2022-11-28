Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 32,610 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,610 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chemours by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 52.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CC stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

