Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Heritage Financial worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HFWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Price Performance

In related news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $38,903.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,167.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $38,903.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,167.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,416.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $435,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $33.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

