Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 633 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Byline Bancorp worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 108,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 57,201.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

