Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Blue Foundry Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 581,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 221.0% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 211,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 145,859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $13.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.58 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

