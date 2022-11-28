Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dime Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,237,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,084.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,996.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,084.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $4,604,592. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DCOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.