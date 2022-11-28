Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 539,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,022 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

