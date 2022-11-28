Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 1,143 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Itron worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after buying an additional 198,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

