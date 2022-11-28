Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 13,730 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,176,000 after acquiring an additional 806,442 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,810,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,845,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

