Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 22,408 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORI opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

