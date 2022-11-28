Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of National HealthCare worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in National HealthCare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 79,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $62.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $75.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

