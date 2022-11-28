Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,179 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of FIGS worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 86,124 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in FIGS by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 546,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 69,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in FIGS by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS opened at $6.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIGS Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Guggenheim dropped their target price on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.