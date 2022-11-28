Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 31,335 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 779.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $65,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Novavax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 448,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $16.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.90. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $236.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.