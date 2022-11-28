Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 31,335 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 779.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 596,322 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $65,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Novavax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 448,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.
NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
