Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of ODP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ODP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ODP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ODP by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

