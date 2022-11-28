Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 5,156 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.42.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $381.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.70 and a 200-day moving average of $308.72. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $424.51.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

