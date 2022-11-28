Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,587 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,895,953,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,308,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $338.03 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

