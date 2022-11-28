Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,375 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,170,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $728,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in PerkinElmer by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 189,395 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. StockNews.com lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.44.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $136.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

