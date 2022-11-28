Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 361.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,759 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Federated Hermes worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,460,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 140,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,870.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

