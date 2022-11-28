Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,587 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 183.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.94 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

