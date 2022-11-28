Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 739.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,547,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,846,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,034,000 after buying an additional 96,691 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,864,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE BIO opened at $404.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $771.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

