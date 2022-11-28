Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.64 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 18.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $301.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.53.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

