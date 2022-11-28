Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.76 Million Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.16% of SpartanNash worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $32.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.75. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

