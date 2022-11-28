Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 26.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.1 %

FND stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $134.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.