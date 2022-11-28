Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.80 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,012 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

