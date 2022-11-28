Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 747.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 49.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock opened at $135.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $413,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

