Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in DoorDash by 0.9% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after acquiring an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DoorDash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after acquiring an additional 229,899 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,144 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 80.0% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,602 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.30.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,148. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

