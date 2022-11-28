Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,818 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after buying an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $521,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $165,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552,879 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $78,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 29.53 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 32.73 and a 200-day moving average of 31.90.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cfra cut shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 59.00.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

