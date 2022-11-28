Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Cowen started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.15.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $154.85 on Monday. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.77.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.