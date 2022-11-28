Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 11,531 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

NYSE:SMG opened at $55.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $167.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.25%.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

