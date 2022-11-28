Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 732 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.15% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 34.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $176.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $941.07 million, a PE ratio of -232.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.49 and a 200 day moving average of $178.80. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

