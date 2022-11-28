Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,935.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 56.5% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $41.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

