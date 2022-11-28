Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,830 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $246.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average of $245.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.