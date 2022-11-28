Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 20,062 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.