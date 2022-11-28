Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 30,065 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,065 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.7 %

ROK opened at $264.86 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.56.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

