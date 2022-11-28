Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 45,538 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,538 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,873,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 257.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after buying an additional 185,922 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS opened at $138.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $373.74.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.97.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

