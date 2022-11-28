Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 6,925 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $94.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.79.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

