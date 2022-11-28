Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 70,406 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,406 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Western Union by 7,052.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 118,476 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Western Union by 192.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NYSE:WU opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

