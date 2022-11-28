Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $2,169,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 176,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HLT opened at $138.25 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.