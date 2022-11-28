Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in International Paper by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.72 on Monday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

