Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in International Paper by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.72 on Monday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.