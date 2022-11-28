Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cactus by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,438,000 after acquiring an additional 365,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 930,673 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,758,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,778,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WHD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Cactus Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

