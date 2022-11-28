Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,776 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.57% of Cadence Bank worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 386.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 101,563 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after buying an additional 65,159 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $28.90 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

