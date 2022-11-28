Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,090 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.46% of Cadence Bank worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 46.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

