Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of Cameco worth $34,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cameco by 26.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco Company Profile

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.