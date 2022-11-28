Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 3,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.65, for a total transaction of C$282,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,043,449.70.

Bryan Charles Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total value of C$715,800.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$80.52 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$48.42 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The stock has a market cap of C$89.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Canadian Natural Resources

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

