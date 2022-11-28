Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 3,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.65, for a total transaction of C$282,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,043,449.70.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total value of C$715,800.00.
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$80.52 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$48.42 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The stock has a market cap of C$89.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.76.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
