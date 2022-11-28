CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,863,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,267 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.92% of CareTrust REIT worth $34,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,762,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of CTRE opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

